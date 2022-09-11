Briar Cliff survives thriller against Jamestown to take first win of the season

Briar Cliff's Steven Whiting leaps into the air to catch a touchdown pass to tie the game at 17.
Briar Cliff's Steven Whiting leaps into the air to catch a touchdown pass to tie the game at 17.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Briar Cliff Chargers are back on Memorial Field for the last game of their 3 game homestand to start off the season.

The Chargers sit at 0-2 after falling to No. 21 Dordt last week, but look to turn it around as they host the Jamestown Jimmies. And it turned out to be quite the thriller over at Memorial Field.

Picking up in the fourth quarter, Luke Davies sends a smooth eight yard pass right into the hands of Steven Whiting who falls right into the end zone for the touchdown to tie it up at 17.

A few plays later and Luke Davies shows off that arm again as he drops back and sends it up top to Spencer George for 39 yard touchdown pass for Briar Cliff to go ahead 24-17.

And this one becomes a back and forth thriller. Jamestown scores and goes for the two point conversion. Cade Torgerson finds Ryan Collins to put Jamestown up by one at 25-24.

But don’t count the Chargers out here. Less than a minute to go here and Chargers score TD for the win. Luke Davies passes to Damarreon Nelson and he has his eyes on the prize, shaking off three people on him to fall into the end zone for the game winning TD.

Briar Cliff wins this thriller by a final score of 31-25.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Emerson-Hubbard Elementary School
Sheriff: Report of person with rifle resulted in multiple school lockdowns in northeast Nebraska
In a screenshot of a surveillance video, a woman (right), is seen with what appears to be a...
Sioux City apartment complex owner feels police aren’t doing enough after incident with firearm
Larry Lunnin is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.
Dad charged with murder in crash that killed improperly restrained 3-year-old
Justin Dahlheimer
Police arrest a man that impersonated a Sioux City officer

Latest News

LCC Bears QB Dylan Taylor stretches his hand into the end zone for a touchdown.
Sports Fource Extra Week Three
Sioux City West's Kiah Davis rises up for the kill in the Wolverines victory over South Sioux...
West tops South Sioux City in border battle
Sioux City East's Cole Ritchie looks downfield in the Black Raiders victory over Le Mars.
Black Raiders kennel Bulldogs in week 3
Jona Fischer sends the ball home in the Mustangs matchup against Grand View.
Mustangs battle Grand View to draw