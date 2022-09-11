Briar Cliff survives thriller against Jamestown to take first win of the season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Briar Cliff Chargers are back on Memorial Field for the last game of their 3 game homestand to start off the season.

The Chargers sit at 0-2 after falling to No. 21 Dordt last week, but look to turn it around as they host the Jamestown Jimmies. And it turned out to be quite the thriller over at Memorial Field.

Picking up in the fourth quarter, Luke Davies sends a smooth eight yard pass right into the hands of Steven Whiting who falls right into the end zone for the touchdown to tie it up at 17.

A few plays later and Luke Davies shows off that arm again as he drops back and sends it up top to Spencer George for 39 yard touchdown pass for Briar Cliff to go ahead 24-17.

And this one becomes a back and forth thriller. Jamestown scores and goes for the two point conversion. Cade Torgerson finds Ryan Collins to put Jamestown up by one at 25-24.

But don’t count the Chargers out here. Less than a minute to go here and Chargers score TD for the win. Luke Davies passes to Damarreon Nelson and he has his eyes on the prize, shaking off three people on him to fall into the end zone for the game winning TD.

Briar Cliff wins this thriller by a final score of 31-25.

