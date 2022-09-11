The UNL Athletic Department held a Sunday news conference to discuss the release of Head Coach Scott Frost

Scott Frost Fired as Head Coach
Scott Frost Fired as Head Coach(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following is a link to Huskers.com where you can watch the news conference in its entirety: https://youtu.be/0d5y7AAf5qk

Lincoln, Nebraska (AP) -Nebraska has fired Scott Frost after a 1-2 start to the season. The situation was so dire that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach’s contract buyout would have been cut in half.

The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home on Saturday night. Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season. Associated head coach Mikey Joseph was named interim coach for the rest of the season.

Frost’s buyout was scheduled to drop from $15 million to $7.5 million on Oct. 1. There was no immediate word of a negotiated settlement.

