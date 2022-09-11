More pleasant conditions following us into the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve gotten a taste of fall this morning across the KTIV viewing area. Morning lows dipped into the low to mid 40s under clear skies. This afternoon many of us have gradually warmed to the mid 60s. Highs today are expected to reach the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies overhead. A great Sunday to get outdoors! The winds will stay minimal the rest of the day between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight clear skies will stick with us, and it will be another cool night. Overnight lows are expected to get back into the mid 40s with a light breeze from the northwest.

Monday we will welcome more warmth back to the region. Highs by tomorrow afternoon will reach the upper 70s and low 80s for many Siouxlanders. Sunshine will remain however, with calm winds as well.

