More pleasant conditions following us into the work week

Tonight clear skies will stick with us, and it will be another cool night. Overnight lows are...
Tonight clear skies will stick with us, and it will be another cool night. Overnight lows are expected to get back into the mid 40s with a light breeze from the northwest.(Ktiv)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve gotten a taste of fall this morning across the KTIV viewing area. Morning lows dipped into the low to mid 40s under clear skies. This afternoon many of us have gradually warmed to the mid 60s. Highs today are expected to reach the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies overhead. A great Sunday to get outdoors! The winds will stay minimal the rest of the day between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight clear skies will stick with us, and it will be another cool night. Overnight lows are expected to get back into the mid 40s with a light breeze from the northwest.

Monday we will welcome more warmth back to the region. Highs by tomorrow afternoon will reach the upper 70s and low 80s for many Siouxlanders. Sunshine will remain however, with calm winds as well.

Will we see any rain chances return this week? Be sure to tune in to News 4 at 5 and 10 this evening for a complete look at our ten day forecast.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a screenshot of a surveillance video, a woman (right), is seen with what appears to be a...
Sioux City apartment complex owner feels police aren’t doing enough after incident with firearm
Justin Dahlheimer
Police arrest a man that impersonated a Sioux City officer
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Pieper Lewis will receive her sentence next week.
Iowa teen to be sentenced for killing abuser
LCC Bears QB Dylan Taylor stretches his hand into the end zone for a touchdown.
Sports Fource Extra Week Three

Latest News

Storm Team 4's Hailey Barrus Saturday Night Forecast
Storm Team 4's Hailey Barrus Saturday Night Forecast
Tonight, will be a great night to crack open your windows for some fresh air. Overnight lows...
Scattered showers move through Siouxland to kick off the weekend
Future Track
Chances of rain into early Saturday as cooler weather takes over
Future Track
Chances of rain into early Saturday as cooler weather takes over