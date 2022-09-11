Red Raiders strong offense helps lead to a dominant 54-7 home opener win

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Northwestern Red Raiders are back home in Orange City hosting their home opener against Dakota Wesleyan.

The Red Raiders are looking to bounce back after a thrilling game against top ranked Morningside last week where they lost by just one point.

Northwestern welcomed back members of head coach Larry Korver’s first football teams from 1967, to the first national championship team of 1973.

Red Raiders get started early here with the handoff to Logan Meyer who takes it 5 yards in for the touchdown to make it 7-0.

With 16 seconds left in the first quarter, Blake Fryar shows off that arm. He slings it up and over 24 yards into the hands of Blake Anderson. The kick is no good and its 20-0 Northwestern.

Second quarter and the Tigers get something going here as quarterback Austin Lee makes a 27 yard pass to Kiel Nelson making it 26-7 Northwestern.

The Red Raiders would not hold back as Logan Meyer takes it in again for a one yard touchdown and Northwestern walks away with a dominant win 54-7.

Northwestern put up a total of 507 total yards of offense.

