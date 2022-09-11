Red Raiders strong offense helps lead to a dominant 54-7 home opener win

By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Northwestern Red Raiders are back home in Orange City hosting their home opener against Dakota Wesleyan.

The Red Raiders are looking to bounce back after a thrilling game against top ranked Morningside last week where they lost by just one point.

Northwestern welcomed back members of head coach Larry Korver’s first football teams from 1967, to the first national championship team of 1973.

Red Raiders get started early here with the handoff to Logan Meyer who takes it 5 yards in for the touchdown to make it 7-0.

With 16 seconds left in the first quarter, Blake Fryar shows off that arm. He slings it up and over 24 yards into the hands of Blake Anderson. The kick is no good and its 20-0 Northwestern.

Second quarter and the Tigers get something going here as quarterback Austin Lee makes a 27 yard pass to Kiel Nelson making it 26-7 Northwestern.

The Red Raiders would not hold back as Logan Meyer takes it in again for a one yard touchdown and Northwestern walks away with a dominant win 54-7.

Northwestern put up a total of 507 total yards of offense.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Emerson-Hubbard Elementary School
Sheriff: Report of person with rifle resulted in multiple school lockdowns in northeast Nebraska
In a screenshot of a surveillance video, a woman (right), is seen with what appears to be a...
Sioux City apartment complex owner feels police aren’t doing enough after incident with firearm
Larry Lunnin is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.
Dad charged with murder in crash that killed improperly restrained 3-year-old
Justin Dahlheimer
Police arrest a man that impersonated a Sioux City officer

Latest News

Briar Cliff's Steven Whiting leaps into the air to catch a touchdown pass to tie the game at 17.
Briar Cliff survives thriller against Jamestown to take first win of the season
LCC Bears QB Dylan Taylor stretches his hand into the end zone for a touchdown.
Sports Fource Extra Week Three
Sioux City West's Kiah Davis rises up for the kill in the Wolverines victory over South Sioux...
West tops South Sioux City in border battle
Sioux City East's Cole Ritchie looks downfield in the Black Raiders victory over Le Mars.
Black Raiders kennel Bulldogs in week 3