Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, second from right, watches from the sideline as his team plays...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, second from right, watches from the sideline as his team plays against Georgia Southern during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. – Scott Frost, who took over as head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2018 season, has been fired, according to a statement by Athletic Director Trev Alberts.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. You can watch the press conference on The CW Nebraska, KSNB Local4, 1011now.com and on the app.

The CW is available over the air for area viewers. The CW Nebraska can be found on KCWH channel 18.1 in Lincoln and KNHL 5.3 in the Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney area. Charter/Spectrum customers will find it on channels 15 and 1212 in Lincoln and on channels 16 and 704 in the tri-cities.

North Platte viewers can watch the press conference on KNOP-TV.

Frost was 16-31 during his tenure. Frost’s last game was a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Frost was hired late in 2017 after an impressive run at the University of Central Florida, which featured a New Year’s Day bowl game win over Auburn.

That success wasn’t replicated at Nebraska, as Frost never produced a winning record, or managed to take the Huskers to a bowl game.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a screenshot of a surveillance video, a woman (right), is seen with what appears to be a...
Sioux City apartment complex owner feels police aren’t doing enough after incident with firearm
Justin Dahlheimer
Police arrest a man that impersonated a Sioux City officer
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Pieper Lewis will receive her sentence next week.
Iowa teen to be sentenced for killing abuser
LCC Bears QB Dylan Taylor stretches his hand into the end zone for a touchdown.
Sports Fource Extra Week Three

Latest News

Briar Cliff survives thriller against Jamestown to take first win of the season
Red Raiders strong offense helps lead to a dominant 54-7 home opener win
Fall Flea Market held in Sioux City
Heartland Counseling Services hosts mental health walk