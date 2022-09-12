9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held in South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tonight in Sioux City, a remembrance ceremony honoring the men and women who died on this day in the terror attacks.

People gathered at Freedom Park just before dusk tonight to give a dignified retirement and disposal of flags and to reflect on the significance of that this country went through 21 years ago today.

The first responder effort that day led one of the largest concentrated emergency service responses in American History.

This evenings ceremony also included a candlelight vigil and the ringing of a bell.

“One such tradition is the sounding of the bell, in the past as firefighters began their tour of duty it was the bell that signaled the beginning of the days shift. Throughout the day and night, each alarm was sounded by a bell, which summoned these brave souls to fight fires and to place their lives in jeopardy for the good of their fellow citizens,” said Bob Kratky, Dakota City’s Second Assistant Chief.

Five rings four time signals the end of a comrades duty.

The striking of the four five’s was done tonight to honor responders.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.