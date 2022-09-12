Briar Cliff’s Shane LaDage recounts 31-25 win over Jamestown

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The magic of sports is that unknown element of never knowing what could happen in game.

Now that football season is in full swing we’re seeing some of these thrilling endings each night.

Sports Fource’s Amber Salas caught up with Briar Cliff head coach Shane LaDage to relive their thrilling 31-25 win over Jamestown on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.