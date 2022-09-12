Castro enters guilty plea in Sam’s Mini Mart fire

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The defendant in the case of the fire of Sam’s Mini Mart, on West Seventh Street, has pleaded guilty to two counts in Woodbury County District Court.

According to court documents, 63-year-old Orlando Castro entered a guilty plea to arson in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Castro was originally charged with first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief.

The fire at Sam’s Mini Mart was set on June 22. Castro was arrested at this residence after court documents stated the store owner was able to identify him. He pleaded not guilty during his initial arraignment.

According to court documents, Castro faces a maximum of 12 years in prison.

