Man accused of stealing TVs from Walmart and selling them in the parking lot, police say

Donald Kirkland was charged with theft of merchandise.
Donald Kirkland was charged with theft of merchandise.(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A man in Tennessee is accused of stealing TVs from Walmart and selling them in the parking lot of the store, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT.

Officers responded to a Walmart in Knoxville around 9 p.m. Saturday and found Donald Kirkland in possession of stolen items, the report stated.

Police said Kirkland ran from the officers but was eventually taken into custody.

Kirkland told the officers he had stolen three TVs, a karaoke machine and camping equipment from the retail store and was selling the items in the parking lot, according to the report.

A Walmart manager corroborated his story, telling officers he saw Kirkland loading one of the TVs into a cart in the store.

Kirkland was charged with theft of merchandise.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost fired as head coach of the Nebraska Football team.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
Fatal early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal motorcycle crash
One person dies after single motorcycle crash near Hudson, S.D.
Pieper Lewis will receive her sentence next week.
Iowa teen to be sentenced for killing abuser
In a screenshot of a surveillance video, a woman (right), is seen with what appears to be a...
Sioux City apartment complex owner feels police aren’t doing enough after incident with firearm

Latest News

Arcinial Watt has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl...
Man faces federal drug charges in fentanyl death of 3-year-old girl; murder charge dismissed
A growing number of states appear on the verge of adopting California's car sales mandate.
California is phasing out gas-powered auto sales; other states may follow
President Joe Biden talked about the need to improve infrastructure Monday at Boston Logan...
Biden: No US airports are ranked in the top 25 best
A growing number of states appear on the verge of adopting California's electric car sales...
Other states may join California in phasing out gas car sales
The Amazon driver said he was finishing his route Saturday afternoon when he saw the flames...
Amazon delivery driver helps family escape burning home