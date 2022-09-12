A nearly $10 million bond vote goes before Storm Lake residents

A first grade wing would be added to the Storm Lake Early Elementary School if the $9.95...
A first grade wing would be added to the Storm Lake Early Elementary School if the $9.95 million bond is approved,(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Voters within the Storm Lake Community School District will head to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 13, to decide on a bond vote for the proposed second phase of the Storm Lake Early Elementary School.

According to Storm Lake Radio, the $9.95 million bond would include the addition of a first grade wing to the building. The bond issue requires a super-majority of at least 60 percent in favor. If approved, 31,000 square feet of additional space would be added to the Early Elementary Building.

District Chief Operating Officer Jeff Tollefson said if approved they are hoping to put the project out to bid in January or February, with a groundbreaking either in the late spring or early summer of 2023. An estimated opening date of August 2024 is anticipated.

“What we’re going to do is raise our debt service tax rate from $2.45 to $2.75 but then we’re going to lower other levies by the same amount to offset the increase in the debt service rate,” Tollefson explained.

By doing this the district’s assessed valuation would stay at $17.17 per $1,000.

