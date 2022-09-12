New Fire and Rescue Building in Laurel, NE officially open

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s a fitting date for the dedication of a new Fire and Rescue Building in Laurel, Nebraska.

They’ve been raising money and building the new facility for years. Today on the 21st anniversary of 9-11 where we honor so many first responders nationwide, they’ve opened their doors to the public.

It’s both a new beginning and a way to thank those in the community who helped make it a reality.

“I feel really good about being able to help my neighbors out, and help the community, and just know that they can count on us in times of an emergency too. This standing up here people drive by and see it, yeah, we have this building up here and that’s where they’re coming from and they know we’re here and it gives them maybe a little more comfort,” said Brian Gould, a volunteer EMT in Laurel.

Serving the community will be easier in Laurel with the new space allowing more efficient response time.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.