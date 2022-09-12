New Fire and Rescue Building in Laurel, NE officially open

Laurel Fire and Rescue officially open their new building
Laurel Fire and Rescue officially open their new building(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s a fitting date for the dedication of a new Fire and Rescue Building in Laurel, Nebraska.

They’ve been raising money and building the new facility for years. Today on the 21st anniversary of 9-11 where we honor so many first responders nationwide, they’ve opened their doors to the public.

It’s both a new beginning and a way to thank those in the community who helped make it a reality.

“I feel really good about being able to help my neighbors out, and help the community, and just know that they can count on us in times of an emergency too. This standing up here people drive by and see it, yeah, we have this building up here and that’s where they’re coming from and they know we’re here and it gives them maybe a little more comfort,” said Brian Gould, a volunteer EMT in Laurel.

Serving the community will be easier in Laurel with the new space allowing more efficient response time.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a screenshot of a surveillance video, a woman (right), is seen with what appears to be a...
Sioux City apartment complex owner feels police aren’t doing enough after incident with firearm
Scott Frost fired as head coach of the Nebraska Football team.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
Justin Dahlheimer
Police arrest a man that impersonated a Sioux City officer
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Pieper Lewis will receive her sentence next week.
Iowa teen to be sentenced for killing abuser

Latest News

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held in South Sioux City
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held in South Sioux City
Fatal motorcycle crash
One person dies after single motorcycle crash near Hudson, S.D.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of the Nebraska Football team.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
Scott Frost Fired as Head Coach
The UNL Athletic Department held a Sunday news conference to discuss the release of Head Coach Scott Frost