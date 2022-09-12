One person dies after single motorcycle crash near Hudson, S.D.

Fatal motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle crash(Credit: MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, S.D. (KTIV) - A man has died and a woman was seriously injured following a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson, S.D.

Preliminary crash information indicates the motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to make the turn and went off the road and into the west ditch.

Both of the occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. The 57-year-old male driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The 59-year-old female passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. Neither of the occupants were wearing helmets.

The names of the two involved have not been released at this time pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

