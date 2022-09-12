Play for Paige Mental Health Awareness Game is special for players and coaches

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -In recent years there has been a push to remove the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Today, as two teams play on the softball diamond, the stakes are higher than a win, or a loss.

Monday night, the NEN Vipers and Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays are playing for Paige.

Paige Roessner, a standout softball player at Omaha Skutt, took her life earlier this year.

Though she’s gone, Paige can still have an impact on future generations.

“The state of Nebraska and just high school softball in general has really been pushing this message out. That there’s hope out there, there’s way that you can get the help that you need you just need to reach out to somebody,” said Clay Haymart, NEN Vipers Head Coach.

Therapists say athletes tend to have a “gladiator” mentality, and hide their own physical or mental pain.

Recently, some athletes competing at all levels have opened up about the challenges they face.

“As students, athletes, and anyone who participates in an activity, we get a lot of stress built on to us and often times we can make mistakes, or turn the wrong way, and we put a lot of weight on our shoulders and don’t really look out to ask for help for someone or to just explain what’s going on,” said Emma Krusemark, a senior player for the Vipers.

The message Monday night’s game sends is that it’s okay to ask for help.

The awareness the game brings about mental health, along with the proceeds going to counseling for students who seek it, is a reason the game is special for players and coaches.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost fired as head coach of the Nebraska Football team.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
Fatal motorcycle crash
One person dies after single motorcycle crash near Hudson, S.D.
Fatal early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Robinson has pled guilty to multiple counts of drug and firearms possession
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to possessing meth and firearms

Latest News

Sports Fource Rewind Week 3
Veterans and Guardians from the Midwest Honor Flight take a group photo at the U.S. Navy...
Veterans bring their lives full circle in ‘final mission’ to Washington D.C.
Siouxland veterans go on trip of a lifetime to Washington D.C.
Play for Paige Mental Health Awareness Game