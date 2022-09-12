Reynolds joins governors in opposing Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Gov. Kim Reynolds, has joined 21 other governors opposing President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive federal student loans for millions of Americans.

On Monday, Sept. 12, Reynolds signed a letter to be sent to the White House calling for an immediate withdrawal of the student loan plan.

“We support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students, but not at the expense of the American taxpayers,” said Reynolds. “Your plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive-up inflation even further. These outcomes hurt everyone, but none more so than the millions of working-class Americans who’ve already paid off their loans or chosen not to borrow.”

Currently, an estimated 16-17 percent of Americans have federal student loan debt that would be forgiven under the Biden Administration’s plan, shifting the burden of cost to each American taxpayer to the tune of more than $2,000 or $16 billion in total.

“Rather than addressing the high cost of tuition for higher education or working to lower interest rates for student loans, your plan kicks the can down the road and makes today’s problems worse for tomorrow’s students,” Reynolds said.

