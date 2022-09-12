Reynolds joins governors in opposing Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has joined 21 other governors calling for President Biden to retract...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has joined 21 other governors calling for President Biden to retract his Student Loan Forgiveness Plan.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Gov. Kim Reynolds, has joined 21 other governors opposing President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive federal student loans for millions of Americans.

On Monday, Sept. 12, Reynolds signed a letter to be sent to the White House calling for an immediate withdrawal of the student loan plan.

“We support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students, but not at the expense of the American taxpayers,” said Reynolds. “Your plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive-up inflation even further. These outcomes hurt everyone, but none more so than the millions of working-class Americans who’ve already paid off their loans or chosen not to borrow.”

Currently, an estimated 16-17 percent of Americans have federal student loan debt that would be forgiven under the Biden Administration’s plan, shifting the burden of cost to each American taxpayer to the tune of more than $2,000 or $16 billion in total.

“Rather than addressing the high cost of tuition for higher education or working to lower interest rates for student loans, your plan kicks the can down the road and makes today’s problems worse for tomorrow’s students,” Reynolds said.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost fired as head coach of the Nebraska Football team.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
Fatal early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal motorcycle crash
One person dies after single motorcycle crash near Hudson, S.D.
Pieper Lewis will receive her sentence next week.
Iowa teen to be sentenced for killing abuser
In a screenshot of a surveillance video, a woman (right), is seen with what appears to be a...
Sioux City apartment complex owner feels police aren’t doing enough after incident with firearm

Latest News

Steve Wagner has been named the new commissioner of the CIF League.
Wagner named Champions Indoor Football commissioner
A touch warmer today across Siouxland
A touch warmer today across Siouxland
Robinson has pled guilty to multiple counts of drug and firearms possession
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to possessing meth and firearms
Chilly start to the work week
Chilly start to the work week