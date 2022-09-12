Sioux City woman pleads guilty to possessing meth and firearms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City woman could face up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing meth and firearms.

Alicia Loraine Robinson, 36, of Sioux City, pled guilty on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Sioux City federal court. Robinson was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being in possession of firearms.

It was during a traffic stop in December of 2021 when a search of Robinson’s vehicle was conducted and officers found drug paraphernalia and a firearm in her possession. A later search of her home found a 12-gauge shotgun, over 50 grams methamphetamine, marijuana, and other distribution-related items. A search warrant executed in June at another home associated with drug distribution turned up illicit items, as well as a Glock .40 handgun owned by Robinson.

Robinson admitted to all counts.

Robinson remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. On the drug conviction, Robinson faces a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 40 years, a $5 million fine, and at least four years of supervised release. On the firearm conviction, Robinson faces a maximum sentence of 10 years, a $250,000 fine, and not more than three years of supervised release. A sentencing date is to be determined.

