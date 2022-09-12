Sports Fource Extra Rewind Week 3

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The high school football season continues on with some great week three action this past week.

Each week continues to bring incredible passes, sacks, interceptions, you name it. These are all plays that are so good, we had to see them again.

Starting off the rewind is LCC’s quarterback Dylan Taylor who fakes the handoff then sends it up and over perfectly into the hands of Sutton Ehlers for some extra points on the two point conversion as the Bears cruise by 48-14.

Over to Kingsley, Beau Goodwin spins it around and floats one through the air to Evan Neuman who gives the ol’ duck and cover to find the ball. Awesome catch by Neuman.

In Le Mars now, Gehlen Catholic Jays Connor Kraft sends this rocket of a pass to Keaton Bonderson who takes off to just about the 20 yard line setting the Jays up for one of several touchdowns of the night.

Here’s Woodbury Central’s Drew Kluender scrambling up before firing this one right to Will Destigter in the Wildcats 40-0 shutout.

Over to Nebraska, Osmond’s Tevin Larson showing off his legs on Friday on one of his many QB scrambles. He’s dodging everyone in his way as he rumbles in for an Osmond touchdown.

The Hinton Blackhawks show off some trickery as quarterback Glen Carlson tosses it to Gabe Anderson who steps back and goes long to Carson Pierce for a 35 yard gain.

Back to Woodbury Central where Kluender drops back again and fires to Eric McGill who sheds the monkey off his back as he takes this one into the end zone. Kluender totaled up 273 passing yards and 4 touchdowns.

Over to Rock Rapids, Zach Lutmer goes deep here for Reece Vander Zee and he has nothing but room taking it 56 yards as Central Lyon George Little Rock cruises past West Sioux 44-6. Lutmer finishing the night with 253 yards and 3 touchdowns.

And that’s your Sports Fource Rewind.

