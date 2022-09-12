St. Paul nurses begin three day strike

By CNN
Published: Sep. 12, 2022
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTIV) - In what is considered the largest private sector nursing strike in U.S. history, about 15,000 Minnesota nurses walked off the job Monday.

A three-day strike is affecting 13 hospitals around Minneapolis-St. Paul and Duluth.

The nurses union says the strike isn’t about wages but resolving problems with staffing shortages, retention, and better patient care.

Although they have also been negotiating to get a 30 percent pay raise and other benefits.

Hospital managers however say they cannot afford to meet the nurses demands.

Hospital executives say there are no talks scheduled for the two sides during the next three days.

