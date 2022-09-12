Temperatures heating up for the start of the work week

By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We got in on some cooler temperatures and much needed rain across Siouxland over the weekend, but conditions have started to heat up at the start of our work week.

Mostly clear skies will follow us into the overnight hours tonight with lows dipping down into the low 50s.

Tuesday will be a nice day with highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies.

We’ll have a few more clouds in the sky Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be a bit more of a breezy day with winds blowing out of the southeast from 10 to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 25mph. We’ll have mostly sunny skies overhead and highs in the upper 80s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night with warmer overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Those clouds will stick around Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

Will we have any chances for showers later on the week?

I’ll have your extended forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost fired as head coach of the Nebraska Football team.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
Fatal motorcycle crash
One person dies after single motorcycle crash near Hudson, S.D.
Fatal early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Robinson has pled guilty to multiple counts of drug and firearms possession
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to possessing meth and firearms

Latest News

Future Track Of Temperatures
Temperatures heating up for the start of the work week
Good afternoon and happy Monday, Siouxland! We started off chilly and with fall like...
A touch warmer today across Siouxland
Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland! We are seeing a chilly morning with temperatures...
Chilly start to the work week
Tonight clear skies will stick with us, and it will be another cool night. Overnight lows are...
More pleasant conditions following us into the work week