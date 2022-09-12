Temperatures heating up for the start of the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We got in on some cooler temperatures and much needed rain across Siouxland over the weekend, but conditions have started to heat up at the start of our work week.

Mostly clear skies will follow us into the overnight hours tonight with lows dipping down into the low 50s.

Tuesday will be a nice day with highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies.

We’ll have a few more clouds in the sky Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be a bit more of a breezy day with winds blowing out of the southeast from 10 to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 25mph. We’ll have mostly sunny skies overhead and highs in the upper 80s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night with warmer overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Those clouds will stick around Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

Will we have any chances for showers later on the week?

I’ll have your extended forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.