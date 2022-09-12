A touch warmer today across Siouxland

By Jacob Howard
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Monday, Siouxland! We started off chilly and with fall like temperatures across the region, but now temperatures are in the 70s across Siouxland with a nice calm wind and clear blue skies.

For today, we will see our highs a touch warmer than what we saw yesterday with upper 70s and low 80s across the region. Our winds do start to come out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with sunny skies. It’s going to be another nice and sunny day across Siouxland.

Tonight, it will be chilly once again with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s with mostly clear skies and a wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. You might think these temperatures are below average, but they are actually normal for this time of year.

The rest of the week will see highs in the upper 80s and even low 90s by the middle of the week. Also, Thursday we will see a very windy day with wind ranging from 10 to 15 miles per hour. Our next chance of rain arrives at the end of the work week.

I’ll have more details coming up in my complete forecast on News 4 at Noon!

