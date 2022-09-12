Wagner named Champions Indoor Football commissioner

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Steve Wagner has been appointed as the commissioner of the Champions Indoor Football League. The Sioux City Bandits fall under the CIF League umbrella.

Wagner will oversee CIF’s operations, expansion, team compliance, governance, technology enhancements, and league partnerships.

“Champions Indoor Football is excited to welcome Steve Wagner as our new commissioner,” stated J.R. Bond, CIF chairman. “The board has been interviewing candidates for this position for two years; we needed to get this right. With Steve at the helm, we are confident in what the future holds for the CIF.”

Wagner founded the Expedition League, a summer collegiate wood bat baseball league and founded a manufacturing business. He is the president of Wagner & Associates, a management consulting firm serving small to medium-sized businesses.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the CIF as its commissioner,” said Wagner. “Champions Indoor Football is a strong league with a solid foundation and outstanding member teams. The league is poised for growth and prosperity, and there is tremendous opportunity in front of us. I’m looking forward to the challenge of leading Champions Indoor Football as we grow the league to the next level, while focusing on the fan-first experience.”

Wagner assumes the role from J.R. Bond, CIF chairman and Sioux City Bandits team owner.

