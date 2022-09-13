Another nice morning, but highs will be warmer today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! This morning is starting off fall like again with temperatures in the 50s and 40s across the region with clear conditions and a calm wind from the east.

Today, we will see our highs rise into the upper 80s and low 90s across Siouxland. The warmest will be out west with highs in the low 90s, while eastern Siouxland stays a bit cooler in the low 80s and upper 70s. For the most part, we will see mostly sunny skies with some clouds trying to form in our northern counties, but nothing to change the forecast. Our wind will be from the south-southeast today at 5 to 10 miles per hour, which will allow us to warm up a bit.

Tonight, our lows will be a little warmer across the region. They will be staying in the upper 50s and low 60s, which is above average for this time of year with our wind from the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour and mostly clear skies tonight.

The rest of the week we will see our highs climb into the low 90s with some windy conditions moving into Wednesday and Thursday. We could see some fire danger weather if you live west of I-29, but we do have rain moving into the forecast this weekend.

Also, we have smoke from the wildfires out west that will be impacting our sunrises and sunsets. Making them more vibrant, but if you have any respiratory issues, you could feel the impacts.

I’ll have more details coming up on News 4 Today in my full forecast.

