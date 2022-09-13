Cherokee, Iowa man pleads guilty to meth conspiracy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Cherokee, Iowa man faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in federal court in Sioux City on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

At the plea hearing, Dustin Coates, 36, admitted his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute at least 150 grams of pure methamphetamine from March 2021 to March 8, 2022. On March 8, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Coates’ vehicle. Coates threw two baggies of meth while attempting to flee on foot. During the hearing, Coates admitted he planned to distribute the illegal substance.

In 2013, Coates was previously convicted of distribution of a controlled substance in the United States District Court for South Dakota.

Coates remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.

Due to his prior conviction, Coates faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $20 million fine, and at least 10 years of supervised release.

