City Council defers voting on a proposal that will increase parking fees

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City leaders decided Monday night to defer voting on a proposal that would increase parking ramp rates, meter charges, and parking fines.

The Sioux City City Council last talked about ramp and meter rates on August 15th. They’ve waited to vote on the proposal to get a breakdown of current numbers.

The city’s proposal includes an increase of one, two, and 4-hour parking meters from $.75 to $1 per hour. 30-minute meters would increase from $.60 to $.80 per hour, and 10-hour meters would increase from $.50 to $.65 per hour. The proposal also lists a $5 increase for monthly ramp parking, a $4 increase from overtime meter fines, and a $2 increase for bag meter fees.

After more review, the council still hasn’t come to an agreement on the different rate increases.

“There is all kind of rate increases that are part of a parking rate increase. Its meters, its tickets, its ramps, its bags, its all kinds of different things. And everyone has a different opinion on who should get the increase or most of the increase,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

City staff members believe an increase in parking fees and fines is necessary in order to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the parking ramps, and to buy new parking meters.

Mayor Bob Scott believes the council is close to a decision and may come to a consensus next week.

