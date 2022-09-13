Getting warmer and more humid for the middle of our workweek

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Conditions are warming back up across the region as Tuesday gave us the warmest temperatures we’ve felt in the last five days.

After four straight mornings with lows in the 40s in Sioux City, that won’t be happening again with lows by Wednesday morning in the upper 50s to near 60 with just a few clouds moving in late.

Wednesday will give us partly cloudy skies as a little more warmth and humidity continue to take over the region with highs reaching close to 90 degrees.

There could be a slight chance of a rain showers in western Siouxland Wednesday night with lows being warmer yet again in the upper 60s.

Thursday could give us a slight chance of a morning or late day thundershower although a lot of the day will likely stay dry and warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Better chances of showers and thunderstorms look to arrive Thursday night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Friday should cool down just a bit with highs in the low 80s with an isolated shower still not out of the question.

I’ll take a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

