Knapp convicted of first degree murder

Thomas Knapp has been found guilty of first degree murder.
Thomas Knapp has been found guilty of first degree murder.(KTIV)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LE MARS (KTIV) - A Merrill, Iowa man was convicted on five of six counts in Plymouth County District Court on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Thomas Knapp, 84, was found guilty of first degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, willful injury causing bodily injury, and two counts of domestic abuse assault in the shooting death of his stepson Kevin Juzek, in May 2020.

Knapp had undergone evaluation twice to determine his competency to stand trial before the court determined the proceedings could continue.

Sentencing will be held at 11 a.m., Oct. 7, in Plymouth County District Court.

