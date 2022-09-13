Master Chef Junior Live hits Siouxland

Contestants of season 8's 'Master Chef Junior' are coming together to compete in head-to-head cooking demonstrations and challenges in front of a live audience right here in Sioux City(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - “Master Chef Junior” will be live in Siouxland!

Four contestants of Season 8′s “Master Chef Junior” are coming together to compete in head-to-head cooking demonstrations and challenges in front of a live audience inside Sioux City’s Orpheum Theatre.

The audience will get to experience an interactive show while also learning some tips and tricks from the cast.

The live experience is a chance for fans to experience what it is like in the Master Chef Kitchen and for the cast to interact with the audience.

“I’m mostly excited to see all the fans of master chef junior and like to collaborate with my cast members of master chef junior Season 8,” said 13-year-old cast member of Master Chef Junior Live, A’Dan Lisaula.

The show will be held at the Orpheum Theatre, on Thursday, September 15th, at 7:00 pm.

This week, the Orpheum Theatre has hosted the tour for rehearsals and is the very first stop of the tour.

“We have been rehearsing, the kids have been absolutely nailing it but even more than that, Sioux City has been nailing it,” said Maclain Dassatti who is the Host of Master Chef Junior Live. “I mean we have been able to go out to all different kinds of restaurants try all different kinds of food and try and invite as many people to this show so that we can have the culinary experts of Sioux city right here in our very own master chef live kitchen.”

After Sioux City, the tour will travel to Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Delaware, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York.

For more information, or to purchase tickets click here.

