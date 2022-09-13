Morningside’s Zach Norton named GPAC Offensive Player of the Week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside Mustangs continue to show their dominance with a 49-21 win against No. 21 Dordt on Saturday.

Impressive showings keep landing the Mustangs on the GPAC honors list.

Morningside’s junior wide receiver Zach Norton was named as this week’s GPAC Offensive Player of the week.

Norton had nine catches on Saturday for 176 yards. He racked up three touchdowns as the Mustangs picked up their win over the Defenders.

His longest catch of the day was a 52-yard grab, while he averaged19.6 yards per catch.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.