Morningside’s Zach Norton named GPAC Offensive Player of the Week

By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside Mustangs continue to show their dominance with a 49-21 win against No. 21 Dordt on Saturday.

Impressive showings keep landing the Mustangs on the GPAC honors list.

Morningside’s junior wide receiver Zach Norton was named as this week’s GPAC Offensive Player of the week.

Norton had nine catches on Saturday for 176 yards. He racked up three touchdowns as the Mustangs picked up their win over the Defenders.

His longest catch of the day was a 52-yard grab, while he averaged19.6 yards per catch.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Scott Frost fired as head coach of the Nebraska Football team.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Fatal motorcycle crash
One person dies after single motorcycle crash near Hudson, S.D.
Fatal early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg

Latest News

SportsFource Extra Logo
Sports Fource Extra Rewind Week 3
The Briar Cliff Chargers huddle up on the field during their matchup against Jamestown
Briar Cliff’s Shane LaDage recounts 31-25 win over Jamestown
Former Northwestern head coach Larry Korver waves to fans as he's honored with the Red Raiders'...
Red Raiders strong offense helps lead to a dominant 54-7 home opener win
Briar Cliff's Steven Whiting leaps into the air to catch a touchdown pass to tie the game at 17.
Briar Cliff survives thriller against Jamestown to take first win of the season