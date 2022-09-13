Pierson, Iowa officials issue bottled water advisory

The City of Pierson has implemented a bottle water advisory effective immediately.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERSON, Iowa (KTIV) - Results from water samples taken in the City of Pierson have put the community under a bottled water advisory.

According to Pierson City Clerk Jeanette Beekman, the town’s water supply contains high levels of nitrate.

Data received on Sept. 13 showed nitrate levels of 10.329 and 10.068 mg/L, which is above the nitrate standard, or the maximum contaminant level of 10 mg/L. Nitrate in drinking water is a health concern for infants less than six months old.

Beekman said water, juice, and formula for children under six months old should not be prepared with tap water. Bottled water should be used until further notice.

Residents are being advised to not boil the water as it will not reduce the nitrate level. Adults and children older than six months can drink the tap water. Those who are pregnant or have specific health concerns should consult a doctor.

The city’s deep well is currently being repaired. The bottle advisory will be lifted by notification once the well is back in service.

