Sioux County issues burn ban

The burn ban was at the request of Sioux County's Emergency Management Director Nate Huizenga.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has announced Sioux County has been placed under a burn ban.

Effective at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, open burning has been prohibited throughout the county. The ban restricts any outdoor fires, including brush burning, cooking fires and bonfires. Propane grills are allowed, as are charcoal grills as long as they have a cover.

Sioux County Emergency Management Director Nate Huizenga requested the burn ban after conferring with the county’s fire chiefs.

