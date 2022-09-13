Sioux County issues burn ban

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has announced Sioux County has been placed under a burn ban.

Effective at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, open burning has been prohibited throughout the county. The ban restricts any outdoor fires, including brush burning, cooking fires and bonfires. Propane grills are allowed, as are charcoal grills as long as they have a cover.

Sioux County Emergency Management Director Nate Huizenga requested the burn ban after conferring with the county’s fire chiefs.

