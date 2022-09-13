Two Siouxland businesses amongst child care grant recipients

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two Siouxland businesses were amongst the projects awarded funding by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to help jumpstart new child care opportunities.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Reynolds announced the 23 projects that would be receiving the $26.6 million in grant funding as part of the 2022 Child Care Business Incentive Infrastructure and Slots Awards.

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center will receive $250,000 to add 60 new child care slots for infants to five years old by subsidizing a portion of the cost of child care for MercyOne health care employees. MercyOne is partnering with the Crittenton Center to provide access to child care with extended hours.

New Hope Village Inc. in Carroll was awarded $17,500 to create a child care center offering 25 slots for its employees and the community. The project intends to serve families primarily working evening shifts.

“Iowa businesses know that access to quality child care is a major factor in employees’ ability to work,” Gov. Reynolds said. “These awards will support and incentivize employer investment in child care resources on-site or through community partnerships and strengthen our efforts to provide high-quality child care throughout the state of Iowa.”

The Child Care Business Incentive Grant was established this year to enable businesses and employer consortiums to build on-site child care centers or partner with local childcare providers to increase new child care slots for employees.

“Not only do today’s awards help employers create or expand child care for existing workers, but they also enhance their ability to be successful in attracting and retaining new employees,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Our focus moving forward must remain on addressing these specific types of barriers to provide options for families and create an environment where the local workforce can thrive.”

Today’s announcement will help create over 10,700 new child care slots across the state.

