Briar Cliff Baseball prepares to play in first-ever college baseball game at the Field of Dreams

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As baseball players, the Briar Cliff Chargers have seen the movie “Field of Dreams,” watched the recent MLB games in awe, but now they get a chance to walk through the corn themselves.

The Briar Cliff baseball team will make history on Friday becoming the first college baseball team to play on the Field of Dreams, and for these players, it’s an opportunity that’s a dream come true.

“We’re pretty pumped. I mean, I grew up in Iowa so I know all about the Field of Dreams. So it’s exciting to be the first team to ever go and do it,” said Connor Lange, Briar Cliff baseball senior.

“Oh, it’s unbelievable. You dream of this as a kid watching the movie and now we’re gonna go and play,” said Cody Salker, Briar Cliff baseball senior.

It all came to be last year when the Briar Cliff Alumni office worked with the baseball team to set up the plans with Luther College. An idea that quickly became a reality.

“So they kind of took us up to the cafeteria and said they had a surprise for us. And we really didn’t know what was going on. And then turned out, they had a video for us, explaining that we were gonna go play at the Field of Dreams and everybody on the team was pumped and excited,” said Lange.

“It’s cool. You see it on TV and you’re like, ‘Wow,’ then then you’re like, ‘We get the chance to do that.’ And we’re only a college team at a small school from Iowa. It’s really cool,” said Salker.

On Friday, the Chargers will play on the original field next to the iconic farmhouse, even bringing recent Twins Hall of Fame inductee Tony Oliva to throw the ceremonial first pitch. For the Chargers, it’s a night that will become an unforgettable memory.

“Just being the first college game ever at the movie site. It’s it’s pretty special and something that we’ll never forget. And it’s just so cool that we have so many families from not even Iowa but all over the country that are coming back to watch their kids play in this game. And it’s really a night that no one ever forget,” said Corby McGlauflin, Briar Cliff baseball head coach.

First pitch for the game between the Briar Cliff Chargers and Luther College is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.