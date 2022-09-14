BV County rail grant under DOT consideration

The $37 million project includes a private loop track that can accommodate five unit trains. The total project costs for the rail improvement is over $14 million.(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced its recommendations for rail projects across the state, including one in Buena Vista County.

The recommendation is for the soybean crushing plant that’s under construction between Storm Lake and Alta. The project is being recommended for a loan award of $2 million, as well as a $612,000 grant. The state’s Transportation Commission will vote on approval at their next meeting.

The plant, which is being built by Platinum Crush LLC, will procure soybeans and process them into livestock feed and vegetable oil. The $37 million project includes a private loop track that can accommodate five unit trains. The total project costs for the rail improvement are over $14 million.

The soybean crushing plant is expected to begin operations in the spring of 2024. It will create over 50 jobs at an average of more than $22 an hour.

