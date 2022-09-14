Clay County Fair kicks off in Spencer

By Nick Reis
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPENCER, IA (KTIV) - People are flocking to Spencer, Iowa for what organizers are calling “The World’s Greatest County Fair.”

The Clay County Fair has been a tradition in Northwest Iowa for over 100 years. The 9-day fair got underway on Saturday and runs through Sunday, September 18th.

It has something for everyone, including over 450 vendors. There are also concerts and entertainment each night at the grandstand. Plus, you’ll find livestock, a carnival, and 28 new food items to try.

“The world desperately needs places where families can come together and have a safe, fun environment,” said Jeremy Parsons, the Clay County Fair CEO. “Also, have a place where they can find something that interests them, and that’s really what the fair is all about. Whether it’s entertainment, or agriculture, or rides, or food, or concerts, you know, it’s all found right here on the fairgrounds.”

Another big part of the fair is education. Over 750 students involved in 4H and FFA from 3 different states are able to show off their livestock and projects at the fair, and learn about agriculture in Grandpa’s New Barn.

The Clay County Fair runs through Sunday, September 18th. For more information, you can visit the fair’s website here.

