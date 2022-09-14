Concert series potentially coming to Cook Park

Concerts might be coming to Cook Park soon!
By Nick Reis
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s Vangarde Arts hopes to bring a free concert series to the city’s west side.

The Levitt Foundation is offering grants to 10 of the top prospects. 36 communities across the country have advanced to the voting phase with the top 10 being selected on November 15th.

Vangarde Arts hopes to bring a mix of local and touring artists on a weekly basis for a free concert in Sioux City’s Cook Park.

The public can cast their vote online here, or by texting “VOTESUX” to 866-267-2023.

Voting ends September 21st, at 7:00 pm.

