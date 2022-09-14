Ex-Kansas City Chiefs coach pleads guilty in DWI crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Britt Reid, a former Kansas City Chiefs coach and the son of head coach Andy Reid, has taken a plea deal in a driving while intoxicated case that left a young girl with traumatic injuries.

Britt Reid was charged with DWI causing serious physical injury in the Feb. 4, 2021, crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young with traumatic brain injuries. A 4-year-old also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He took a plea deal Monday with a maximum four-year sentence.

KCTV reports the sentence could be 120 days in prison with the remainder of the time being served as probation, if he qualifies for good behavior. It is possible and likely Britt Reid and his legal team will ask for less.

Ariel’s family said they did not believe the plea deal was right. Mother Felicia Miller, who briefly let the judge know she did not approve, and other family members wore shirts with “Justice for Ariel” written on them.

Attorney Tom Porto, who represents the victims of the crash, released the following statement: “The five victims of this crime are outraged the prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence allowable by law. The defendant is a prior offender whose actions caused a five-year-old girl to be in a coma and seriously injured three others.”

Britt Reid apologized during Monday morning’s court appearance.

“I regret what I did. I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone,” he said.

Britt Reid did not address where he drank alcohol the night of the crash. He said he was trying to merge between two tractor-trailers. He also acknowledged that he was speeding and lighting was poor prior to the crash.

The former Chiefs coach said he called 911 after the crash. He did not address if he made other phone calls afterward.

The night of the crash, a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas near I-435 and Stadium Drive. The driver called a relative, who pulled up to the scene to help. That’s when a Ram pickup truck struck both vehicles. Britt Reid was identified as the driver.

Following the crash, an officer reported that Britt Reid smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot. When asked if he had been drinking, the officer said Britt Reid told him he had two or three drinks and that he was on Adderall.

According to court records, the officer conducted several sobriety tests, and Britt Reid showed signs of impairment.

Ariel suffered a traumatic brain injury and was hospitalized for weeks. In November, the girl’s family and the Chiefs announced they had reached a care plan for the child.

Britt Reid underwent emergency surgery for a groin injury after the crash. The Chiefs placed him on administrative leave, and his job with the team ended after his contract was allowed to expire.

This is not the first legal issue for Britt Reid, who graduated from a drug treatment program in Pennsylvania in 2009 after a series of run-ins with law enforcement.

His sentencing hearing will take place on Oct. 28.

