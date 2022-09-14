Crews battle fire at Cherokee apartment complex

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - An apartment complex in Cherokee suffered fire damage on Sunday, Sept. 11.

According to the Cherokee Fire Department, they were dispatched to 410 E Bow Dr. where they found a two-story multi-family dwelling with fire showing. The fire spread to the exterior causing damage into a second room and the attic.

The fire was contained to two apartments with another two apartments sustaining water and smoke damage. The remaining 14 apartments had minor to no damage. There were no injuries or deaths sustained as a result of the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.