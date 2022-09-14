Hinton wins battle of unbeatens, metro squads have mixed results

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - VB

SC East 3 CBAL 2 F

Bishop Heelan 3 CBTJ 0 F

SC North 3 Le Mars 0 F

Hinton 3 Remsen St. Mary’s 0 F

SC West 0 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3 F

Plainview 2 Wausa 3 F

MLB

LOS 4 Arizona 0 8

NY Yankees 7 Boston 6 F/10

Colorado 2 Chicago WSox 4 F

Pittsburgh 1 Cincinnati 0 F

Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 1 F

LA Angels 1 Cleveland 3 F

Houston 6 Detroit 3 F

Philadelphia 2 Miami 1 F

Kansas City 3 Minnesota 6 F

Chicago Cubs 4 NY Mets 1 F

Atlanta 4 San Francisco 1 7

San Diego 1 Seattle 0 7

Milwaukee 8 St. Louis 4 F

Oakland 7 Texas 8 F

Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 2 F

Tampa Bay 2 Toronto 7 F

Baltimore 4 Washington 3 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Robinson has pled guilty to multiple counts of drug and firearms possession
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to possessing meth and firearms
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

Latest News

The Briar Cliff baseball team goes through drills at practice as they prepare for their...
Briar Cliff Baseball prepares to play in first-ever college baseball game at the Field of Dreams
Zach Norton was named as the GPAC's Offensive Player of the Week after the Mustangs win over...
Morningside’s Zach Norton named GPAC Offensive Player of the Week
SportsFource Extra Logo
Sports Fource Extra Rewind Week 3
The Briar Cliff Chargers huddle up on the field during their matchup against Jamestown
Briar Cliff’s Shane LaDage recounts 31-25 win over Jamestown