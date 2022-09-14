If approved, tax levy could increase for residents in Norfolk Public Schools District

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was at the Monday, Sept. 12 Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) Board of Education meeting that mention of a higher taxes may be in the future.

NPS is requesting more than $33.2 million in taxes for the 2022-23 school year. Officials stated while the levy is being reduced slighting from $1.080000 last year to $1.078131 per $100 of assessed value this year, taxes could increase due to a 6.41 percent increase in the assessed property value. That increase would result in a higher price for many taxpayers.

The district’s general fund has been set at more than $55.4 in expenditures, an increase of over $2.2 million. A majority of the budget, 82.56 percent, is going toward teacher salaries and benefits.

A Sept. 26 public hearing will be held at Northeast Community College’s Lifelong Learning Center at 6 p.m. A second chance to address the board will be held prior to the board vote at its Sept. 28 meeting.

