If approved, tax levy could increase for residents in Norfolk Public Schools District

If approved by the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education at its Sept. 28 meeting, many...
If approved by the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education at its Sept. 28 meeting, many taxpayers would see an increase.(News Channel Nebraska)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was at the Monday, Sept. 12 Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) Board of Education meeting that mention of a higher taxes may be in the future.

NPS is requesting more than $33.2 million in taxes for the 2022-23 school year. Officials stated while the levy is being reduced slighting from $1.080000 last year to $1.078131 per $100 of assessed value this year, taxes could increase due to a 6.41 percent increase in the assessed property value. That increase would result in a higher price for many taxpayers.

The district’s general fund has been set at more than $55.4 in expenditures, an increase of over $2.2 million. A majority of the budget, 82.56 percent, is going toward teacher salaries and benefits.

A Sept. 26 public hearing will be held at Northeast Community College’s Lifelong Learning Center at 6 p.m. A second chance to address the board will be held prior to the board vote at its Sept. 28 meeting.

