KTIV’s Nick Reis tries the “World’s Best County Fair Food” at the Clay County Fair

SPENCER, IA (KTIV) - Food is a big part of the Clay County Fair.

For the past 6 years, the fair has held “The World’s Greatest County Fair Food” Contest. The judges and the public pick the “blue ribbon” dishes. On Tuesday, I tasted the best the fair has to offer.

Visitors at the Clay County Fair here in Spencer say the number one reason they visit is because of family time and tradition.

However, a close second is the food. This Tuesday, I got to try all 5 finalists from the World’s Greatest County Fair Food competition to see what’s tasting good.

When I arrived, I saw rows and rows of food carts.

To start my experience with a bang, I quickly found the winner of the judges’ portion of the competition: Ormic Concessions.

They stole the show with their Texas-Style Roasted Corn: an ear of corn roasted in the husk and covered in butter, Mayonnaise, red chili sauce and Mexican Cotija Cheese. And let me tell you, I certainly was not disappointed. It was so good. It was sweet, salty and saucy. I even needed a napkin after, because that corn had the juice.

After downing my corn, I made my way over to the Gobblestop Turkey Shop, where I was ready to gobble down their entry: the brisket nachos. The chips were loaded up with fresh-smoked brisket, barbecue sauce, optional jalapenos, and melty cheese that’s sure to please. It was salty, crunchy, and a little spicy. I was quickly realizing that they have quite a lot of good food here at the Clay County Fair.

Although my stomach was beginning to fill up, there was more food to taste. My next stop was the bacon box, where they had their famous Barbecue Berkshire Bacon Balls. They were a hit at the Iowa State Fair, and in my stomach. I was getting a little parched, so I also tried their lemonade creamsicle, which was both refreshing and delicious.

I had made it past the halfway point, with just two more finalist dishes to try. Next up was the Iowa Egg Council. They won a blue ribbon at the Iowa State Fair in 2019 for their fried deviled eggs, and made the finals with them in Clay County’s competition. I’m not a huge deviled egg fan so I started off a little skeptical, but after taking a bite I was pleasantly surprised. The eggs were crunchy on the outside and fluffy in the middle, and the yolk dipping sauce added a great horseradish tang. Being an eggnog lover, I also made sure to try their eggnog iced coffee, which was an amazing treat.

With a full stomach and high expectations I was now down to my final stop, Girl’d Cheese. They were a finalist in 2021 with their Pickle Wrap, and made it back this year with their Lasagna Griller. While all the dishes I tried were awesome, that lasagna grilled cheese had to take the cake. The bread was crisp and buttery, and the lasagna filling paired with it perfectly.

I left the Clay County Fair with a full, happy stomach and if you pay the fair a visit before it closes on September 18th, I’m sure you’ll do the same.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.