MercyOne, Genesis announce partnership

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Genesis Health System and MercyOne have signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership. MercyOne is part of Trinity Health, headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

The Genesis Health System Board of Directors unanimously selected MercyOne as its choice for partner after a process that began in December 2021.

“Throughout our partnership exploration, our commitment was to select a partner willing to make significant investments in Genesis that will enhance our ability to grow, thrive and deliver more seamless integrated care in our region. MercyOne is a strong cultural fit with Genesis and shares our commitment to the Genesis Mission, Vision and Values. With this selection, we will be able to leverage the skill, talent and scale of national and regional resources while retaining local leadership and focus. We believe MercyOne is the best partner to deepen our commitment to quality, safety and patient experience. This partnership will enhance support for our workforce retention and recruitment efforts and collaboratively address the most pressing issues facing health care today,” said Doug Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health System.

“MercyOne and Genesis Health System are both mission-driven organizations committed to delivering the highest quality care and best patient experience to all we serve across Iowa,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO. “We look forward to continuing discussions and shaping a framework to enhance access to personalized, convenient health care across eastern Iowa and western Illinois.”

Nothing changes operationally for either health care system as a result of the partnership. The partnership will occur over the course of the next several months.

