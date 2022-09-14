Multivitamins may be linked to better cognition in older adults, study says

This photo from Nov. 19. 2015, shows vitamins and multivitamins lined up on a store shelf. A...
This photo from Nov. 19. 2015, shows vitamins and multivitamins lined up on a store shelf. A new study suggests taking multivitamins each day can help older adults with their brain functions.(Raysonho / Wikimedia)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows taking a daily multivitamin might help with brain function.

Over the course of three years, scientists talked to thousands of people 65 years old and older, and the ones who took a multivitamin slowed down cognitive aging by 60%, or nearly two years.

What’s more, there were even more benefits for people who had a history of heart disease.

Now scientists are questioning why multivitamins help.

They don’t have a clear answer yet. But it may be because multivitamins help out people who don’t have enough micronutrients, like vitamin C or magnesium, and that gets worse as people age.

Researchers said they’re not telling older adults to start taking multivitamins right away and recommended they talk to their doctor first.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Coates remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.
Cherokee, Iowa man pleads guilty to meth conspiracy
Robinson has pled guilty to multiple counts of drug and firearms possession
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to possessing meth and firearms
Thomas Knapp has been found guilty of first degree murder.
Knapp convicted of first degree murder
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

FILE - Greek actress and recording artist Irene Papas working in the Italian film "Christo si e...
Greece’s Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Parliament to lie in state
Iowa Lakes Community College criminal justice students now have the use of an advanced virtual...
Immersive reality experience helps train future law enforcement officers
Jason Sudeikis, center, and the cast of "Ted Lasso" accept the Emmy for outstanding comedy...
Emmys reach record-low audience of 5.9 million people
Ella Campbell prepares to throw her axe in her own home set up.
Young axe thrower breaks barriers becoming one of the youngest to compete in national competitions