Proposed city projects take center stage at Norfolk open house

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - An open house will be held Thursday, Sept. 15 in Norfolk, Nebraska, to feature several proposed city projects that are a part of a $68 million bond issue on the November ballot.

Among the projects to be highlighted will be a new aquatic center, police facility expansion, park improvements and street repairs. According to a previous KTIV report, the funding would be added to local taxes. The current city sales tax sits at 1.5 percent and would rise to 2 percent if the bond passes.

The open house will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library in the meeting room. No formal presentation on the projects will be held.

The project goes before voters on Nov. 8.

