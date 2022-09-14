Proposed city projects take center stage at Norfolk open house

Voters in Norfolk will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote on a proposed $68 million bond issue.
Voters in Norfolk will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote on a proposed $68 million bond issue.(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - An open house will be held Thursday, Sept. 15 in Norfolk, Nebraska, to feature several proposed city projects that are a part of a $68 million bond issue on the November ballot.

Among the projects to be highlighted will be a new aquatic center, police facility expansion, park improvements and street repairs. According to a previous KTIV report, the funding would be added to local taxes. The current city sales tax sits at 1.5 percent and would rise to 2 percent if the bond passes.

The open house will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library in the meeting room. No formal presentation on the projects will be held.

The project goes before voters on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Coates remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.
Cherokee, Iowa man pleads guilty to meth conspiracy
Robinson has pled guilty to multiple counts of drug and firearms possession
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to possessing meth and firearms
Thomas Knapp has been found guilty of first degree murder.
Knapp convicted of first degree murder
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Genesis and MercyOne have announced they signed a letter of intent to partner.
MercyOne, Genesis announce partnership
If approved by the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education at its Sept. 28 meeting, many...
If approved, tax levy could increase for residents in Norfolk Public Schools District
Western Iowa Tech officials confirmed today they will be applying to add athletics.
WITCC gets green light to pursue athletics
Temperatures are back feeling like summer
Temperatures are back feeling like summer