Saturday’s motorcycle accident victim identified

By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, S.D. (KTIV) - A Canton, South Dakota man has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, Sept. 10, west of Hudson.

Donald Farnsworth III, the 57-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Glenna Farnsworth of Canton, the 59-year-old passenger, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet.

Preliminary crash information indicates the 2008 Harley-Davidson FLST motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street when the driver made a left turn on to Spur Avenue. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and the motorcycle left the roadway and went into the west ditch. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

