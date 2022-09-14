Siouxland nonprofits get financial boost from Gov. Reynolds

Governor Kim Reynolds announced $40 million in funding for nonprofits helping Iowans in need.
Governor Kim Reynolds announced $40 million in funding for nonprofits helping Iowans in need.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Four Siouxland nonprofit have been named recipients of grant funding through the Nonprofit Innovation Fund, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Funding was awarded to 24 projects throughout the state totaling $40 million, doubling the original investment announced in May. The program is targeted towards shovel-ready infrastructure projects that will enable Iowa nonprofits to expand services or help more Iowans.

In Sioux City, the Boys and Girls Home Residential Treatment Centers, Inc were awarded $2.7 million towards the more than $12 million Ginny Peterson Behavioral Health Campus project. Work is underway to relocate the Boys and Girls Home from its current location at 2101 Court St. to 1551 Indian Hills Dr.

Jackson Recovery Centers, Inc. also received a grant in excess of $2.3 million towards the expansion of its recovery campus. The project, with a price tag of over $2.6 million will build a new Therapeutic Recreation Resource Center; renovate an existing classroom into a chapel; and create walking paths with outdoor group therapy spaces to connect campus buildings.

In Spencer, Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc., was granted $450,000 towards its Clay County Outreach Client Services Expansion Project. The $560,500 proposed UDMO infrastructure project includes site acquisition, accessibility renovations, and functional renovations to serve Clay County residents who are challenged by poverty.

The Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault in Cherokee has been awarded $515,295 to repair and update New Leaf, a thrift shop whose proceeds benefit survivors of sexual assault. The award represents 90 percent of the total project cost of $572,550.

“We received overwhelming interest in this unique grant program which highlights the passion of Iowa’s nonprofits and their positive impact on our state,” said Gov. Reynolds. “These grants will invest in innovative projects that will put Iowa’s nonprofits in a better position to serve those in need.”

Funding for this grant opportunity is made available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

