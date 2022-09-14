Some panhandlers breaking the law in Sioux City, but are they a scam?

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You may have seen them around Sioux City: Panhandlers collecting money in roadway medians.

But their activity isn’t always legal, and their fundraiser is unverified. Panhandling is actually protected by the first amendment, but a city ordinance prevents anyone from panhandling in a median that’s less than six feet wide.

“We do get these calls as far as people out in the medians. For whatever reason, on a daily basis, when we go out our first priority is education, just to let the individuals know, hey, this is the laws on this and again for their safety reasons of what they should and should not do,” said Officer Valerie Rose.

Police have issued seven citations since July of 2021 for illegally standing in the roadway. But they say it’s often a difficult crime to prosecute, as a passerby would need to call in the infraction and wait for an officer to take a report.

Often, the panhandlers themselves will move locations before police can respond.

“The best practice to avoid being scammed by anybody soliciting funds from you, is to just contact one of our local reputable charity organizations and either volunteer or donate money that way, that way, you have better control of where your money is actually going,” said Officer Rose.

And Officer Rose says donations to roadside panhandlers often can’t be recovered, because unlike official non-profits, there’s no paper trail. As we mentioned panhandling itself is constitutionally protected, but if a panhandler starts berating someone or getting physical, that can rise to the level of a crime.

