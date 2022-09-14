Stanton County Sheriff charges teen with sexual assault

An investigation has been launched into an alleged sexual assault of a preteen child in...
An investigation has been launched into an alleged sexual assault of a preteen child in Woodland Park, Nebraska.(wcax)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A 17-year-old male has been booked on charges of third-degree sexual assault by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following an incident on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was around 10 p.m., Sept. 13, when they were notified of a sexual assault involving a preteen child that had occurred at a Woodland Park, Neb. residence. Authorities were notified that an unknown male had fled the scene. The suspect’s vehicle was identified and later found in Norfolk where it was stopped by Norfolk Police.

The driver was detained and taken into custody where he was interviewed and booked on third-degree assault charges. Due to the suspect’s age, he was released to his parent.

The child was treated at the scene and released back to their parent.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Coates remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.
Cherokee, Iowa man pleads guilty to meth conspiracy
Robinson has pled guilty to multiple counts of drug and firearms possession
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to possessing meth and firearms
Thomas Knapp has been found guilty of first degree murder.
Knapp convicted of first degree murder
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

The $37 million project includes a private loop track that can accommodate five unit trains....
BV County rail grant under DOT consideration
Iowa Lakes Community College criminal justice students now have the use of an advanced virtual...
Immersive reality experience helps train future law enforcement officers
Dog Walk Forecast: Echo
Dog Walk Forecast: Echo
Waking up to warmer temperatures this morning
Waking up to warmer temperatures this morning