Stanton County Sheriff charges teen with sexual assault

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A 17-year-old male has been booked on charges of third-degree sexual assault by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following an incident on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was around 10 p.m., Sept. 13, when they were notified of a sexual assault involving a preteen child that had occurred at a Woodland Park, Neb. residence. Authorities were notified that an unknown male had fled the scene. The suspect’s vehicle was identified and later found in Norfolk where it was stopped by Norfolk Police.

The driver was detained and taken into custody where he was interviewed and booked on third-degree assault charges. Due to the suspect’s age, he was released to his parent.

The child was treated at the scene and released back to their parent.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.

