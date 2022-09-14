Temperatures are back feeling like summer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We woke up to some warmer temperatures this morning that were in the 50s and 60s across the region with our wind out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour with partly cloudy skies. Now we are seeing our temperatures in the 70s and 80s across Siouxland with sunny skies and the wind out of the east southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

The rest of today we will be warmer all around Siouxland. For the most part, everyone will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s across Siouxland. As our humidity rises more, it will feel a lot warmer this afternoon. On top of the warmer temperatures, our wind will come out of the south-southeast at 15 to 30 miles per hour this afternoon, with partly cloudy skies.

Tonight, our overnight lows will be a lot warmer as well. You can expect overnight lows to fall only into the upper 60s and low 70s across the region as our wind still comes out of the south southeast at 15 to 30 miles per hour with partly cloudy skies.

On top of the warmer weather, we will also have the wildfire smoke out of the west still impacting our skies, giving us a hazy to milky sky throughout the day and giving us some pretty sunrises and sunsets.

The rest of the week we have rain and storm chances in the forecast. Thursday will be our best chance to see some rain and strong storms. Currently, parts of Siouxland are under a marginal risk of seeing some severe weather. As of this morning, the only part of Siouxland under this risk is some of our Nebraskan counties.

I’ll have more details on News 4 at Noon in my complete forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.