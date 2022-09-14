Voters approve bond to fund expansion of Storm Lake Early Elementary School

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Voters in Storm Lake, Iowa, have approved a bond to pay for the second phase of a needed school expansion project.

Nearly 74-percent of voters approved the nearly $10-milllion bond to fund the second phase of Storm Lake’s Early Elementary School.

It needed just 60-percent approval to pass.

The bond will pay for an additional wing on the Early Elementary school with 12 classrooms for first grade students.

This would allow 5th graders to move into the regular elementary school. That means the middle school will hold grades 6, 7 and 8.

With the district’s enrollment continuing to rise, school officials say this will play a big role in giving students adequate learning space.

