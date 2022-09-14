Voters approve PPEL renewal for Estherville Lincoln Central schools

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - In the Estherville Lincoln Central school district, voters have passed a renewal of the existing Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL).

86-percent of voters approved the PPEL renewal.

School leaders say it will help pay for buildings and grounds maintenance, technology advancements for students, and buying down building debt.

The current PPEL rate is $1.34 per every $1,000 of assessed property value in the school district. With the renewal, the rate will remain the same.

The current PPEL was set to sunset in 2024.

