Warmth takes over as thunderstorms become possible on Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Warmer conditions continue to move into Siouxland today as highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s across much of the area.

We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky tonight as lows stay warm for this time of year getting into the upper 60s.

Friday will give us a mix of sun and clouds as thunderstorms become possible as we get into the later afternoon hour with highs in the mid 80s.

A few of those storms could get a little strong toward Thursday evening in the western sections of the KTIV viewing area.

The chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue into Thursday night with lows in the low 60s.

While we could see a lingering shower early Friday morning, the majority of the day should stay dry with highs in the low 80s.

Both Friday night and Saturday night could give us a chance of a few thundershowers although most of Saturday will likely stay dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be staying well above average as well with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

How long will we be dealing with this September warmth?

I’ll take a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

